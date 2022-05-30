Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested for DUI

✖

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The 82-year-old was arrested at approximately 11:44 p.m. and booked on two misdemeanor counts – driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher – following a two-vehicle collision in their home state of California late Saturday, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network's records.

The California Highway Patrol in Napa confirmed that Paul's vehicle was hit by a 2014 Jeep as the 2021 Porsche tried to cross a state road, CBS News confirmed. Further details about the incident were unclear, though TMZ, which was first to report the arrest, reported that the CHP responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash at around 10:26 p.m. Paul was arrested for driving under the influence and subsequently booked into the Napa County Detention Center. Both charges are misdemeanors. There were no injuries reported in the crash and the Jeep's driver was not arrested. Paul was released Sunday morning on $5,000 bail, according to court records.

Pelosi has not publicly commented on her husband's arrest. A spokesperson for the house speaker said in a statement to CBS News, "the Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

On Sunday, Pelosi was in Providence, Rhode Island to speak at Brown University's 2022 commencement ceremony. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree. During her remarks, the House leader called on graduates to help unify a "deeply divided" country, which is still reeling in the wake of the recent "senseless" mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Pelosi told graduates, "It's no secret that you graduate in a country deeply divided socially, politically, culturally. And there's even more dangerous factions [that] seek to dispense with democracy altogether, but, graduates, you are our hope."

"You're graduating into a vastly different world," Pelosi said in part, later adding, "Hope remains democracy's most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred" and encouraging graduates to be ready to "take the leap of faith... I see dazzling brilliance, beautiful diversity. I see the future -- and it is you. So class of 2022, go forward with courage to build unity and hold on to your hope."

The Pelosis have been married since 1963. The couple share five children – Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul, and Alexandra.