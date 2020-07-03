Myrtle Beach Patrons Shocked by Viral Video of Hawk Flying With Alleged Shark
Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Myrtle Beach got quite the sight when a large bird was spotted carrying what appeared to be a shark in mid-air over the ocean. The spectacle was captured by Ashley White last week, who said that she captured the now viral video on her iPhone "on the 17th level of the building" she was staying at.
Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7— Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020
The 22-second clip caught plenty of eyes after it was shared to Twitter Tuesday by the Tracking Sharks Twitter account. Throughout the video, the massive bird can be seen gliding over dozens of beachgoers with its large catch secured in its talons. Although initially believed to be a shark, experts on social media have identified the marine creature as likely either a ladyfish or an Atlantic Spanish Mackerel. The bird, meanwhile, is said to be an osprey.
Shortly after White’s video made its way to the social media platform, it generated millions of views and hundreds of comments. Some people were simply in complete shock by the scene, while others couldn’t help but throw in a few jokes, including The Asylum, the studio behind the movie Sharknado. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying about the shocking clip.
How many of you knew a sharknado was coming next? https://t.co/rc4pKdnYbu— The Asylum (@theasylumcc) July 2, 2020
I like to think that they're a crime fighting duo— Christopher Moore (@CMooreFishes) June 30, 2020
For a little while, that shark thought it was cool that he could fly...— Harbinger of Mundane (@Ant_F3ltz) July 2, 2020
Hold up. Is that a bird carrying off a shark? This is 2020. I guess anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/cJwCcBksWa— KSAT Max Massey 🖊🎙 (@MaxMasseyTV) July 2, 2020
This is just the beginning of Sharknado. In real life first sharks use birds and dive bomb on people and chomp. Next thing will be tornados over oceans. Do you see a trend?— Jago (Arthas) (@AjGoncalves1) July 2, 2020
I believe this is a pterodactyl holding a shark. By the position of the sun, I would say that it will serve as a late lunch.— The Peanut Fox (@ThePeanutFox) July 1, 2020
I know that ain’t no damn bird flying around with a shark it just snatched out the ocean....
What kind of Jurassic World mess? 😳 pic.twitter.com/m0EjsTymIT— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 3, 2020
That’s a Pterodactyl. I can’t believe no one is screaming for cover. There a actual dinosaur flying above everyone.— Freemasons (@starstruck1777) July 2, 2020
We always knew this day would come. 🦈🌪 #Sharknado https://t.co/wX0amEduVa— SYFY (@SYFY) July 2, 2020
Imagine being bit by a shark that fell out of the sky.— Nathan Smith (@Vulcan2k3) July 2, 2020
you're swimming in the ocean just minding your business when out of nowhere....— KittyWampus (@_Kitty_Wampus_) July 2, 2020
Sure you won't give Frodo a ride to Mordor but you'll take a shark on a joyride of a beach to scare the crap out of swimmers. Joking aside, amazingly captured video.— Wolfie (@SevenWolfie) July 3, 2020
It is clearly a Pterodactyl carrying a great white shark— Dancin Deb (@samhandeb) July 1, 2020
Oh shit the birds of prey peaced it up with the sharks of the sea to form an alliance against us garbage humans, we deserve this 2020 pic.twitter.com/PsujXEL2pa— DinoArchie (@DinoArchie) July 3, 2020