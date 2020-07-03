Myrtle Beach Patrons Shocked by Viral Video of Hawk Flying With Alleged Shark

Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Myrtle Beach got quite the sight when a large bird was spotted carrying what appeared to be a shark in mid-air over the ocean. The spectacle was captured by Ashley White last week, who said that she captured the now viral video on her iPhone "on the 17th level of the building" she was staying at.

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

The 22-second clip caught plenty of eyes after it was shared to Twitter Tuesday by the Tracking Sharks Twitter account. Throughout the video, the massive bird can be seen gliding over dozens of beachgoers with its large catch secured in its talons. Although initially believed to be a shark, experts on social media have identified the marine creature as likely either a ladyfish or an Atlantic Spanish Mackerel. The bird, meanwhile, is said to be an osprey.

Shortly after White’s video made its way to the social media platform, it generated millions of views and hundreds of comments. Some people were simply in complete shock by the scene, while others couldn’t help but throw in a few jokes, including The Asylum, the studio behind the movie Sharknado. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying about the shocking clip.