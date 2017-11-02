Mother Accused of Killing Son, Says She ‘Needed to Save Him’

A Washington mother is being accused of killing her 9-year-old boy by “homicidal asphyxiation.”

KIRO reports that the boy, Ryan Tyler Rosales, was found dead in his home on Tuesday morning. A family member called 911 saying that he was “not breathing” and “had bumps on his face.”

After the Kitsap County Sherriff’s Office launched an investigation, they determined that the boy’s death was suspicious. Later that night, his mother, 47-year-old Amber Lynn James, was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The boy’s father, who is estranged from James, “thinks the “mother is crazy,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “Amber is still talking about people following her,” he said.

The affidavit also stated that a sheriff’s deputy who listened to the 911 call reported hearing a woman later identified as James say, “get a gun, get a gun, I’m being followed.”

Detectives investigating the crime scene found writing on the walls in the room where the boy’s body was found. Some of the words included, “Harvest,” “Spaywar,” “Greed kills,” “Sex Trade,” “God is coming,” “No Pedo,” and “Michael=Devil,” according to CBS News.

James told detectives that she’d “recently been watching conspiracy type videos on YouTube.com related to politics and ‘chemtrails’ which seemed to have created anxiety for her.”

The investigators reportedly said that while James was being questioned, she told detectives “she needed to save her son from people who were after us, needed to protect him. She stated she prayed, thought about it, cried then put her hands around his throat so he couldn’t breathe any longer.”

James also asked, “How do I explain to someone why I just (expletive) killed my kid? What is a good explanation of that? I killed my (expletive) kid.”

James has made an appearance at Kitsap County Superior Court, but she has yet to enter a plea. With her arraignment on Friday, she is being held on $1 million bail.