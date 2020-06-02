Other 3 Officers Involved in George Floyd's Death Will Likely Be Charged, Floyd Family Lawyer Says

As fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, arrests of the other three officers involved in Floyd's detainment appear to be upcoming, Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump confirmed on Tuesday's TODAY show.

Floyd died in police custody on May 25, with Chauvin, a white man, being caught on video kneeling on his neck as Floyd, a black man, pleaded for several minutes that he couldn't breathe. Footage later emerged of other officers, also white men, kneeling on him. Attorney Benjamin Crump told Hoda Kotb of the other officers Tuesday, "We heard that they expect to charge those officers."

Amid protests across the world calling for the three officers to be charged, as well as more severe charges for Chauvin and an end to police brutality against black people, Crump said it was the family's independent autopsy that seems to have made a difference legally. Experts from the independent autopsy determined Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" on his neck and back during his arrest last week, with Crump saying there is "particular attention" being paid to the knees on his back "compressing his lungs" and "cutting off the flow of air." When Kotb asked for clarification as to Crump's revelation, the attorney confirmed, "Yes ma'am, they will be charged. That is what the family is hearing from the authorities."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that state Attorney General Keith Ellison has been appointed to lead the prosecution of any charges stemming from Floyd's death, which he said at the time "take us in that direction and the step to start getting the justice for George Floyd." Ellison said soon after, "We are pursuing justice. We are pursuing truth. We're doing it vigorously, and we are pursuing accountability."

Ellison also said he wanted to offer a "note a dose of reality," however. "Prosecuting police officers for misconduct, including homicide and murder, is very difficult, and if you look at the cases that have been in front of the public in the last many years, it's easy to see that is true," he said. "Every single link in the prosecutorial chain will come under attack as we present this case to a jury or a fact finder."