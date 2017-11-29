Mother Allegedly Breaks Newborn’s Skull After Throwing Infant at Boyfriend

A 24-year-old mother has been charged after allegedly throwing her three-week-old son and breaking his skull.

Heidy Rios, of Terrytown, La., was arrested Friday after physicians at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans contacted police to report an infant in their care had a fractured skull, Nola.com reports. The baby was brought to the hospital by his father, Rios’ boyfriend, on Nov. 23, where he told doctor’s that his girlfriend had thrown the baby to his feet during an argument.

The father of the injured 26-day-old told detectives at Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that Rios had grabbed their son, thrown him, and said, “Take your f—–g son.”

The 24-year-old mother initially denied the accusations, claiming that she had never held her son during the argument. Her statement later changed and she claimed that she “may have dropped” her son after a witness told authorities that they had seen Rios holding the infant.

Doctors determined that the infant suffered a fractured temporal bone due to the incident, but stated that his injuries were not life-threatening. No further updates regarding the infant’s condition have been given.

Rios, who was taken into custody on Nov. 24, is being held without bail at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, La. She has been charged with cruelty to a juvenile and has not yet entered a plea.