Most Pretentious Baby Names of All-Time

If you know parents who name their babies Quintana, Willa, Xanthe, Xerxes, Rupert or Unwin, you are have posh and pretentious friends.
The annual list of the “poshest” baby names is here. Lifestyle site Tatler posted its list this week, including some commonly known names, as well as a few unique and daring ones.
The site counts common names like Amanda, Catherine, Lucy, Harriet and even Sarah as “posh” names for girls. Common boys names on the list include Jonathan, David, Charles, Benjamin, Patrick and Henry.
Some of the more unique names for the girls include Imogen, Poppy, Quintana, Rosemary, Victoria, Willa, Xanthe, Yseult and Zara.
On the boys’ side, there’s Inigo, Giles, Lionel, Quentin, Sabastian, Vere, Unwin, Youngblood and Zach.
As The Daily Mail points out, Charlotte jumped a slot on the list to 12, since Prince William and Duchess Katherine named their daughter Charlotte in 2015.
Here are the full lists from Tatler.
Girls
Amanda
Beatrice
Catherine
Daphne
Edwina
Frances
Grace
Harriet
Imogen
Jemima
Katherine
Lucy
Margaret
Nancy
Olivia
Poppy
Quintana
Rosemary
Sarah
Tracy
Ursula
Victoria
Willa
Xanthe
Yseult
Zara
Boys
Albert
Benjamin
Charles
David
Edward
Francis
Giles
Henry
Inigo
Jonathan
Kenneth
Lionel
Miles
Nathaniel
Oliver
Patrick
Quentin
Rupert
Sebastian
Thomas
Unwin
Vere
William
Xerxes
Youngblood
Zach