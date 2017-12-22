Most Pretentious Baby Names of All-Time

If you know parents who name their babies Quintana, Willa, Xanthe, Xerxes, Rupert or Unwin, you are have posh and pretentious friends.

The annual list of the “poshest” baby names is here. Lifestyle site Tatler posted its list this week, including some commonly known names, as well as a few unique and daring ones.

The site counts common names like Amanda, Catherine, Lucy, Harriet and even Sarah as “posh” names for girls. Common boys names on the list include Jonathan, David, Charles, Benjamin, Patrick and Henry.

Some of the more unique names for the girls include Imogen, Poppy, Quintana, Rosemary, Victoria, Willa, Xanthe, Yseult and Zara.

On the boys’ side, there’s Inigo, Giles, Lionel, Quentin, Sabastian, Vere, Unwin, Youngblood and Zach.

As The Daily Mail points out, Charlotte jumped a slot on the list to 12, since Prince William and Duchess Katherine named their daughter Charlotte in 2015.

Here are the full lists from Tatler.

Girls

Amanda

Beatrice

Catherine

Daphne

Edwina

Frances

Grace

Harriet

Imogen

Jemima

Katherine

Lucy

Margaret

Nancy

Olivia

Poppy

Quintana

Rosemary

Sarah

Tracy

Ursula

Victoria

Willa

Xanthe

Yseult

Zara

Boys

Albert

Benjamin

Charles

David

Edward

Francis

Giles

Henry

Inigo

Jonathan

Kenneth

Lionel

Miles

Nathaniel

Oliver

Patrick

Quentin

Rupert

Sebastian

Thomas

Unwin

Vere

William

Xerxes

Youngblood

Zach