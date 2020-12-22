More Than 70 West Point Cadets Accused of Cheating in Worst Academic Scandal in Nearly 45 Years

✖

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point may have suffered the worst academic scandal in decades during a recent math exam. According to a report by USA Today, West Point is accusing over 70 cadets of cheating on the exam, which was administered remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The accused face disciplinary action including expulsion, in some cases.

So far 58 cadets have confessed to cheating on the recent remote math exam to varying degrees. Some have reportedly enrolled in a student rehabilitation program, and will stay on probation for the remainder of their time at West Point. Others are facing hearings for the cheating that could end with them expelled from West Point. Still others simply resigned rather than face the punishments. West Point is the premier training facility for U.S. Military officers, and this is the worst academic scandal the school has seen in 45 years.

The scandal is not just a blow to these 70 students, but to West Point itself, which maintains a reputation for strict order and an unyielding moral code. The school's campus has a motto etched in stone: "A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do."

Additionally, the willingness of these cadets to cheat struck fear into the hearts of their instructors, knowing that these students will go on to lead the country's military. Law professor Tim Bakken told USA Today that this cheating scandal is a national security issue at its heart.

"There's no excuse for cheating when the fundamental code for cadets is that they should not lie, cheat or steal," Bakken said. "Therefore when the military tries to downplay effects of cheating at the academy, we're really downplaying the effects on the military as a whole. We rely on the military to tell us honestly when we should fight wars, and when we can win them."

Still, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said that the strict disciplinary system at West Point was devised for just this purpose. He assured reporters that the harsh punishments will have the desired effect of culling unworthy officers from the U.S. Military.

"The Honor process is working as expected and cadets will be held accountable for breaking the code," McCarthy said. The academy's superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams added: "The honor system at West Point is strong and working as designed. We made a deliberate decision to uphold our academic standards during the pandemic. We are holding cadets to those standards."

While some critics pinned the blame on remote learning for tempting the cadets to cheat, California Rep. Jackie Speier argued that there was no excuse. "Our West Point cadets are the cream of the crop and are expected to demonstrate unimpeachable character and integrity," Speier said. "They must be held to the same high standard during remote learning as in-person."