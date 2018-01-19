Montreal Man Fools Police With Car Made of Snow

Montreal police wrote a ticket for a person who parked their snow-covered car on the street Monday. The only problem: it was a car made of snow.

LSD Laprise Simon Design of Montreal posted pictures of his fantastic creation on Facebook Monday. He even found broken windshield wipers, and put them on the snow car’s windshield to complete the look.

He got photos of two police cruisers driving up to the car of snow, which was ‘parked’ in the snow-removal lane. It blocked plows from clearing the street. One went over to the car of snow, and must have realized it was all a joke because he wrote “You made our night hahahahaha :)” in French.

Simon Laprise, a 33-year-old machinist and cabinet maker, told VICE he was the man behind the prank.

“It was a beautiful day,” Laprise told VICE. “So I decided to do something out of the mountain of snow, to do a little joke to the snow guys, and have fun sculpting a car. It’s not my first one, just the first I do in the street on snow removal day.”

“To me snow is a great free material to sculpt anything out of,” he continued.

Laprice said the windshield wiper was a “stroke of luck.” He happened to find it laying on the street.

Laprice told VICE he did not actually see the police arrive at his snow car, so he is not sure why two officers went to see the car.

“I though the tickets was hilarious,” Laprise told VICE. “But when I saw the cops pictures on Internet the next day, it was even better.”

The car did not last much longer though. It was destroyed by a snow plow.

Photo credit: Facebook / LSD Laprise Simon Designs