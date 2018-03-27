Monster Jam Firework Burns Attendees

Monster Jam spectators in Nevada got too close to the show’s action after a firework launched into the crowd and burned some guests.

The firework mishap went down during the finale of the Monster Jam World Finals at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night, TMZ reports.

During the explosive finale, a series of fireworks were shot around the perimeter of the arena, but instead of launching straight toward the sky, one of the smaller fireworks misfired and shot into the first few rows of the stands.

Eyewitnesses of the mishap told TMZ that a man and woman, who attended the show with their two children, were struck by the stray explosive and sustained severe burns on their arms. The children were unharmed, witnesses said.

A representative for Monster Jam did not provide an extensive comment on the accident, but they said the company is looking into the incident and assured that anyone who requested medical attention following the shots received it.

It is unclear at this time whether any audience members are seeking legal action against Monster Jam for the mishap and injuries they may have sustained.

While the mishap scorched the experience for some spectators, one young boy from Texas watched his dreams come true ahead of and during the world championship.

Four-year-old Nicolas was flown from McAllen, Texas, to see Monster Jam as part of his Make-A-Wish Foundation gift.

Nicolas was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was just a year old. He finished treatment in December and his mother Myra Dones said he knew exactly what he wanted when asked about his wish. “He has a mind of his own and that was the first thing out of his mouth,” she said.

Grave Digger is his favorite truck, so the Make-A-Wish team powered up to gift him a miniature version of the big-wheeler to ride through the terminals at McCarran International Airport.

“So this is something we’ve been looking forward to and it’s finally here. It’s coming to a reality and it feels really good,” Dones told local KSNV through tears.

“He’s beyond excited,” she added. “We are just so grateful.” The family visited Las Vegas to watch the Monster Jam show in style.