Monica Lewinsky Tweets About White House Internship Advice, and Everyone Loses It

A recent tweet from Monica Lewinsky is going viral after she shared the “worst career advice” she’s ever gotten. Jaws dropped across Twitter when the activist responded to the question making its way around the social media platform.

What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received? Mine:

(1) Don’t waste your time helping others

(2) Drop 90% of your projects, because you can only do one at a time

(3) Don’t write a book — Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) July 13, 2019

an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. 😳 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019

“An internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume,” she tweeted, obviously referring to the infamous 1990s scandal with President Bill Clinton.

Twitter users couldn’t believe their eyes, calling the tweet “hilarious” and “well played.”

“You didn’t just win the internet for a day, you OWNED the damn thing,” one Twitter user wrote.

Although Lewinsky, 45, has certainly faced more than her fair share of public ridicule and abuse following the scandal, the anti-bullying activist makes it clear that it’s OK to joke about from time to time.

In 2018, after Marco Rubio criticized a Politico article “written by an intern,” Lewinsky chimed in, “blaming the intern is so 1990s.” And earlier this year, she responded to a tweet theorizing what would have happened if the Starr Report, which led to then-President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, was treated with the same level of privacy as Attorney General William Barr treated the Mueller report.

“if. f—ing. only,” she wrote.

On Monday, one impressed Twitter user told Lewinsky that they take inspiration from her response to the adversity she faced after the scandal.

“The fact you can laugh at this stuff after what I imagine is years of pain and suffering is inspiring. After I did the same internship and people made jokes about you, I laughed along too many times. I am sorry for that,” the user wrote.

Last year, Lewinsky became a powerful voice within the #MeToo movement, penning an essay for Vanity Fair describing how the movement helped her feel less alone. She told InStyle in an interview last year that she hopes she can do the same with her own voice.

“If people can find some modicum of relief or healing from my having shared my experiences, that’s the greatest privilege. To be part of helping someone else,” she said.

“As a woman, what is vital is how social media can be used to amplify our voices or reclaim our narratives,” Lewinsky told Mashable. “There is something powerful about direct communication — not being mediated through another’s lens.”