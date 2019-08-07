Monica Lewinsky Makes NSFW Joke at Mike Pence’s ‘Spend More Time on Your Knees’ Comment

Monica Lewinsky continued to prove her Twitter prowess on Tuesday when she made a joke in reference to a statement made by Vice President Mike Pence. On Tuesday, journalist Lauren Duca tweeted a link to an article about remarks Pence made in defense of his wife, who was criticized for teaching art at a school with devout Christian beliefs.

While speaking to the Alliance Defending Freedom, Pence said to “spend more time on your knees than on the internet.” His words caused an uproar on social media over the sexual implications of the statement, though the phrase is commonly used by Christians.

Alongside a link to an article about Pence’s quote, Duca wrote, “OK, who’s gonna tell him?”

Lewinsky casually responded, “def not me.”

def not me. 👀 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) August 7, 2019

Twitter users went wild for the Vanity Fair contributor’s quip, an obvious reference to her late 1990s affair with then-President Bill Clinton.

You are a reminder to me every day that when we women own our story it gives us the power. And you are using some of your power to freaking own the Internet! — Cassandra Curates Calamity (@DovedSimon) August 7, 2019

Queen. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) August 7, 2019

I love you — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 7, 2019

Lewinsky, 46, is no stranger to causing a stir on social media. In July, she shared the “worst career advice” she’s ever gotten. She responded to the question making its way around Twitter, writing, “an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume.”

Although Lewinsky has certainly faced more than her fair share of public ridicule and abuse following the scandal, the anti-bullying activist makes it clear that it’s OK to joke about from time to time.

After Marco Rubio criticized a Politico article “written by an intern” in 2018, Lewinsky chimed in, “blaming the intern is so 1990s.” And earlier this year, she responded to a tweet theorizing what would have happened if the Starr Report, which led to then-President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, was treated with the same level of privacy as Attorney General William Barr treated the Mueller report.

“if. f—ing. only,” she wrote at the time.

Lewinsky became a powerful voice within the #MeToo movement last year, penning an essay for Vanity Fair describing how the movement helped her feel less alone. She told InStyle in an interview last year that she hopes she can do the same with her own voice.

“If people can find some modicum of relief or healing from my having shared my experiences, that’s the greatest privilege. To be part of helping someone else,” she said.

“As a woman, what is vital is how social media can be used to amplify our voices or reclaim our narratives,” Lewinsky told Mashable. “There is something powerful about direct communication — not being mediated through another’s lens.”