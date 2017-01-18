Moms Everywhere Can Totally Relate To Jessica Biel’s Weird Instagram Post

For every mom out there who knows the shower is the only place she can eat in peace, Jessica Biel just shared the funniest Instagram post.

The 34-year-old mom and actress posted a photo of a fork, empty plate and cup of coffee resting on her shower ledge, writing “Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you.”

A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

