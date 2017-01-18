Trending

Moms Everywhere Can Totally Relate To Jessica Biel’s Weird Instagram Post

For every mom out there who knows the shower is the only place she can eat in peace, Jessica Biel […]

By

For every mom out there who knows the shower is the only place she can eat in peace, Jessica Biel just shared the funniest Instagram post.

The 34-year-old mom and actress posted a photo of a fork, empty plate and cup of coffee resting on her shower ledge, writing “Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Is the shower your safe space as well? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

>> Read more: The Workout Jessica Biel And Other Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of

In-content ad newsletter
Tagged:

Related Posts