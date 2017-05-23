Woman Shares Inspirational Message She Received After Feeling Like a ‘Bad Mom’

Australian parenting blogger Constance Hall recently had a moment where she didn’t feel like the greatest mom, but a few kind words were all she needed to get back on track.

In a post on Facebook, Hall shared that a child therapist she knew recently told her, “You’re such a good mum.”

She wrote that the comment made her feel like a “fraud,” and she responded, “I don’t feel like a good mum. The kids are driving me so crazy, I’m losing my temper and falling asleep at night wondering where I’m going got get the patients for another day.”

In response, the therapist told her, “Babies cry, it’s how they communicate. Toddlers scream, children whinge and teenagers complain. Then mums say the words ‘for f— sake’ under their breath before every responding. It’s how we communicate.”

“But guess what Con?” the therapist continued. “It’s better than silence. A house full of screaming kids and fighting teenagers and a parent who’s being thrown every question and request is a healthy one to me. It’s the silent children, the scared toddlers, the teenagers that don’t come home and the parents who aren’t in communication with their children that I worry about.”

“And kids don’t drive you crazy, you were crazy already. That’s why you had them.”

Hall wrote that she hasn’t been able to forget the words since, and finished her post with a message of encouragement to other parents.

“And just like that, I felt like a good parent again,” she concluded. “Deep breaths, you’re doing a good job.”

Photo Credit: Facebook / Constance Hall

