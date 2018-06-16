Mom Catches Teen Son in Bed With Middle School Counselor

A Texas middle school counselor allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student she planned to leave her husband for, police said. The relationship ended after the student’s mother caught the two in bed.

According to an affidavit, 33-year-old Shannon Dann Hathaway of Keller was arrested Thursday and charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and student, reports the Dallas Morning News. She is still in custody at Tarrant County Jail on $5,000 bail and was put on paid administrative leave from Harwood Junior High School in May.

Police started investigating Hathaway on May 9 after the victim’s sister reported the relationship to school administrators the day before. Their investigation found that Hathaway had a relationship with a then-17-year-old male student in ninth grade.

The victim told police he and Hathaway had sex eight times at his home in Euless and another three or four times at her home in Keller when her husband was not there.

His mother told him Hathaway was not welcome in the house, although he was “becoming a man,” according to the affidavit. According to the Star-Telegram, his mother also caught them in bed naked together.

The sister told police the relationship happened during the 2016-2017 school year. She never saw the two doing anything inappropriate, but did notice Hathaway would hold her brother’s hand once.

Hathaway later told the victim’s sister she planned to leave her husband for the victim, who she was in love with. The victim then admitted to his sister that he had sex with Hathaway several times.

The relationship ended when the victim dropped out of Harwood, the victim said.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s sister told police he said they “potentially” had sex at the school. However, HEB ISD Superintendent Steve Chapman told parents in a voice mail there was “no evidence to suggest the alleged behavior happened on the Harwood Junior High Campus.”

This is the latest example of an alleged improper teacher-student relationship just this month. In North Carolina, 26-year-old teacher Kayla Sprinkles was indicted on five counts of sexual activity with a student during the 2016-2017 school year.

In another Texas case, 28-year-old Katherine Harper was sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years on probation for one count of sexual assault on a child and one count of having an improper relationship with a student. Police said she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old former middle school student in June and July 2016. At the time, Harper was pregnant.