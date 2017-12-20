Mom Bans Husband From Bathing Daughters: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Comfortable’

An Australian mom has sparked outrage after claiming her husband can’t bathe their daughters because they don’t “have the same parts.”

The anonymous woman posted her thoughts on the subject on social media Monday, where she explained her controversial opinion that dads shouldn’t bathe their daughters, the Daily Mail reports.

“So hubby is upset with me because I have told him that I don’t [want him to] wash our two daughters in the bath or shower. I just don’t feel comfortable for a man to do this,” she wrote on her social media. “I have said I don’t have any issues with him bathing our son as well, he’s a boy.”

“I just believe that girls should be getting washed by their mothers and boys get the same from their fathers,” she continued. “It’s just got to do with the fact that mum and daughters have the same parts, same goes for men and their sons.”

The mom said her husband doesn’t understand her protective reasoning, but that won’t lead her to back down.

“Hubby things I think ill of him but it’s always been this way for me and with how people play the ‘I was molested card’ so very often these days, I just don’t want in any way to give my kids the chance to even think about that,” she added.

The mom’s opinion garnered some intense negative reactions from followers; some questioned her faith in her husband, while others pointed out potential snags in her logic.

“You have more than a few screws loose,” one critic wrote. “You shouldn’t even be thinking like that putting your partner in the same category as a child sex predator.”

“This post says a lot about how you see yourself and your negative way of life,” another added. A third agreed, writing, “Sad how you tell your husband not to bathe his own kids.”

Another commenter wondered what the mom would think about single parents and whether her ‘rules’ would change.

“What about single parents? Should they not bath[sic] their son or daughters in case they molested them?” the commenter wrote.

Others criticized the mom was placing an unwarranted stigma around bath time and was “sexualizing” the normal ritual between parents and kids.