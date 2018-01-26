Mom Admits Murder of 2 Kids Was Prompted by Divorce

An Indiana mom who admitted to murdering her two kids has revealed in court that her violent actions were prompted by her divorce.

Brandi Worley was arrested in Nov. 2016 after calling 911 and confessing, “I just stabbed myself and killed my two children,” as reported by Cafe Mom.

In a court room on Jan. 19, it was revealed that her husband had just filed for divorce the day before the crime and that Worley confirmed that she committed the heinous act to keep him from taking them away from her.

Sheriff Mark A. Casteel of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was previously on record as saying that Worley appeared “matter-of-fact” about her actions and that her behavior did not indicate that she felt any remorse.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene back on 2016, they discovered 7-year-old Tyler Worley and 3-year-old Charlee Worley dead in their bedroom.

Worley’s husband Jason was asleep in the basement of the home. Jason spoke to reporters at the recent hearing, saying, “She appeared to be just as unremorseful as she did in the 911 call.”

“She spoke in a very matter-of-fact manner when describing her crime. It was heart-wrenching to hear her speak as she did. All I want and have ever wanted was to have her out of sight and mind so that I may move forward from this horror,” the grieving father added.

Sadly, murder cases among estranged families is not uncommon, as in 2017 there was a similar case involving a twin sisters who were allegedly murdered by their own father before he turned the gun on himself.

In March, Police responded to reports of gunshots in the family’s St. Charles, Illinois condominium home and that’s when they discovered the bodies of Randall R. Coffland and his 16-year-old daughters Tiffany and Brittany Coffland.

Randall’s estranged wife, and the twins’ mother, Anjum Coffland was also injured in the shooting, but ultimately survived. Reportedly, the couple were still married but lived at separate addresses.

Police officials did tell journalists that they believe the incident to be a “murder-suicide.”

A school friend of Brittany and Tiffany, Ally Siebrasse, spoke to reporters about the girls and the crime, saying, “It’s kind of unnerving to realize that someone you were so close with, and could see in a day, and could be gone in a matter of hours. Tiffany would just absolutely light up a room with her smile. Her personality. She was an amazing young girl. You could tell made everyone better just by knowing her.”