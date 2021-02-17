Molly Steinsapir's Mom Kaye Thanks 'Team Molly' for Well Wishes After 12-Year-Old Bike Accident Victim Dies

By Allison Schonter

Following her daughter's death, Kaye Steinsapir is expressing gratitude for the love and support social media showered her family with. Steinsapir's 12-year-old daughter, Molly Steinsapir, spent several weeks in the hospital following a bike accident before dying on Feb. 15. Amid her daughter's weeks-long hospitalization, Steinsapir, a Los Angeles lawyer, said she received messages from all corners of the globe.

As she and her family continue to mourn Molly's loss, Steinsapir took a moment to express gratitude. On Twitter Wednesday, she shared a special thanks for "Team Molly]," the thousands of social media users who rallied around her family. She said, "people from all corners of the world and parts of the country came together for Molly." Through the tragic ordeal and those messages, Steinsapir said she and her family "learned about different faiths and customs from each other," adding that "it brings comfort to this mother's shattered heart" and showed her family "what an impact" Molly had.

Steinsapir revealed that she is planning to honor those messages by marking on a map where all of the messages came from. That map, she said, will hang in their home, "so that you all are always with us. You've brought us such strength.” She requested that Team Molly "tell us where in the world you are located," as they "want to see how many people across the globe were touched by our extraordinary girl."

The Steinsapir family's ordeal began in late January after Molly was involved in a bike accident. On Jan. 3, Steinsapir asked her followers to pray for Molly, who suffered brain trauma and was "unconscious in ICU." Molly subsequently underwent surgery, with Steinsapir asking, "Please lift us up in prayer."

prevnext

Later that day, Steinsapir invited her followers to join her on Zoom for "a prayer vigil." At the time, her daughter was still in surgery.

prevnext

In the days and weeks that followed, Steinsapir continued to provide updates on her daughter, who remained unconscious in the ICU. She also continued to ask for prayers.

prevnext

Her followers were quick to answer those requests, and "Molly" and "Pray for Molly" trended on Twitter numerous times throughout Molly's hospitalization. Steinsapir frequently took to social media to express her thanks for the support, writing in one tweet, "Thank you all for the outpouring of support. Your prayers are sustaining us. We love reading your positive stories."

prevnext

On Feb. 3, Steinsapir revealed her intentions to commemorate the messages of support in a permanent way. She wrote, "My kids love maps. When you send us messages, please share your location. The kids will enjoy marking on the map where all our friends who prayed for us live. It's so awesome to see how many people all over the world are lifting us. We feel your positive energy."

prevnext

She expressed her thanks again on Feb. 6, writing, "Thank you all for lighting candles and saying prayers for Molly. She's been doing as well as could be expected today. Please pray that she will be fully restored and healed." She added that "the overwhelming heartfelt responses to my pleas for prayers for our girl has shown the best of the power of these platforms."

prevnext
0comments

Sadly, Molly's condition declined, with Steinsapir again asking for prayers on Feb. 14 when she revealed Molly had been "unable to wake up, although all the sedatives are gone" and the EEG was showing no activity. On Feb. 15, she shared the tragic news that Molly "has been called home to G-d."

prev
Start the Conversation

of