Molly Steinsapir's Mom Kaye Thanks 'Team Molly' for Well Wishes After 12-Year-Old Bike Accident Victim Dies

Following her daughter's death, Kaye Steinsapir is expressing gratitude for the love and support social media showered her family with. Steinsapir's 12-year-old daughter, Molly Steinsapir, spent several weeks in the hospital following a bike accident before dying on Feb. 15. Amid her daughter's weeks-long hospitalization, Steinsapir, a Los Angeles lawyer, said she received messages from all corners of the globe.

As she and her family continue to mourn Molly's loss, Steinsapir took a moment to express gratitude. On Twitter Wednesday, she shared a special thanks for "Team Molly]," the thousands of social media users who rallied around her family. She said, "people from all corners of the world and parts of the country came together for Molly." Through the tragic ordeal and those messages, Steinsapir said she and her family "learned about different faiths and customs from each other," adding that "it brings comfort to this mother's shattered heart" and showed her family "what an impact" Molly had.

#TEAMMOLLY , please tell us where in the world you are located. We want to see how many people across the globe were touched by our extraordinary girl. We are going to mark them on a map to hang in our house, so that you all are always with us. You’ve brought us such strength. pic.twitter.com/FGzflTP1in — Kaye (@KayeEllen17) February 16, 2021

Steinsapir revealed that she is planning to honor those messages by marking on a map where all of the messages came from. That map, she said, will hang in their home, "so that you all are always with us. You've brought us such strength.” She requested that Team Molly "tell us where in the world you are located," as they "want to see how many people across the globe were touched by our extraordinary girl."