Molly Steinsapir's Mom Kaye Thanks 'Team Molly' for Well Wishes After 12-Year-Old Bike Accident Victim Dies
Following her daughter's death, Kaye Steinsapir is expressing gratitude for the love and support social media showered her family with. Steinsapir's 12-year-old daughter, Molly Steinsapir, spent several weeks in the hospital following a bike accident before dying on Feb. 15. Amid her daughter's weeks-long hospitalization, Steinsapir, a Los Angeles lawyer, said she received messages from all corners of the globe.
As she and her family continue to mourn Molly's loss, Steinsapir took a moment to express gratitude. On Twitter Wednesday, she shared a special thanks for "Team Molly]," the thousands of social media users who rallied around her family. She said, "people from all corners of the world and parts of the country came together for Molly." Through the tragic ordeal and those messages, Steinsapir said she and her family "learned about different faiths and customs from each other," adding that "it brings comfort to this mother's shattered heart" and showed her family "what an impact" Molly had.
#TEAMMOLLY , please tell us where in the world you are located. We want to see how many people across the globe were touched by our extraordinary girl. We are going to mark them on a map to hang in our house, so that you all are always with us. You’ve brought us such strength. pic.twitter.com/FGzflTP1in— Kaye (@KayeEllen17) February 16, 2021
Steinsapir revealed that she is planning to honor those messages by marking on a map where all of the messages came from. That map, she said, will hang in their home, "so that you all are always with us. You've brought us such strength.” She requested that Team Molly "tell us where in the world you are located," as they "want to see how many people across the globe were touched by our extraordinary girl."
I have followed Molly's journey and learned so much about this beautiful and kind young woman who was taken too soon.
My heart breaks for you and yours.
I will be paying tribute to Molly by naming my first born daughter "Beatrix Molly Peters" ❤️ #TEAMMOLLY forever.— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) February 16, 2021
The Steinsapir family's ordeal began in late January after Molly was involved in a bike accident. On Jan. 3, Steinsapir asked her followers to pray for Molly, who suffered brain trauma and was "unconscious in ICU." Molly subsequently underwent surgery, with Steinsapir asking, "Please lift us up in prayer."
Clinton, Iowa. My heart goes out to you and your loved ones. From one mother to another I sobbed for the loss of your beautiful baby girl. I lost my son. The grief is unbearable. It never gets easier and you never really move on. I hope your heart can mend itself in time.— Misty (@lotsalipsticks) February 16, 2021
Later that day, Steinsapir invited her followers to join her on Zoom for "a prayer vigil." At the time, her daughter was still in surgery.
Fresno, Ca. I made this arrangement yesterday for Molly. Please, accept our deepest condolences. I'm naming this arrangement Molly's 🕊💐🕊💐🕊💐🕊💐🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/j4yJI03DXF— ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER 😤 (@secret_prescott) February 16, 2021
In the days and weeks that followed, Steinsapir continued to provide updates on her daughter, who remained unconscious in the ICU. She also continued to ask for prayers.
I am from Nova Scotia, Canada. This is called Peggy's Point lighthouse and i am dedicating this pic to Molly ❤️❤️❤️#TeamMolly pic.twitter.com/xpi3G8wzpF— 🕷️🕸️ (@anotherrplanett) February 16, 2021
Her followers were quick to answer those requests, and "Molly" and "Pray for Molly" trended on Twitter numerous times throughout Molly's hospitalization. Steinsapir frequently took to social media to express her thanks for the support, writing in one tweet, "Thank you all for the outpouring of support. Your prayers are sustaining us. We love reading your positive stories."
Have been following & praying for your family from Denver, CO. Thinking of you now and standing with you in your grief. May Molly's memory be a blessing to all who knew her and who have been touched by her story.— Robin P. 😷🌊 (@rcp_1964) February 16, 2021
On Feb. 3, Steinsapir revealed her intentions to commemorate the messages of support in a permanent way. She wrote, "My kids love maps. When you send us messages, please share your location. The kids will enjoy marking on the map where all our friends who prayed for us live. It's so awesome to see how many people all over the world are lifting us. We feel your positive energy."
Scottsdale, AZ. I hadn’t prayed in years until I found your tweets two weeks ago. Molly brought so many of us together around the world. I’m so deeply sorry she is gone but what a beautiful mark she has left behind. She is unforgettable.— Lindsay Goldman (@thedirtfield) February 16, 2021
She expressed her thanks again on Feb. 6, writing, "Thank you all for lighting candles and saying prayers for Molly. She's been doing as well as could be expected today. Please pray that she will be fully restored and healed." She added that "the overwhelming heartfelt responses to my pleas for prayers for our girl has shown the best of the power of these platforms."
New Jersey! I lost both of my parents in the last 8 months (not covid related) and while I can’t say I understand what it’s like to lose a child, I’m attaching the below poem as it’s the only thing that ever brought me a bit of comfort. I hope it does for you too! pic.twitter.com/DE9WGCSwQY— senorita wiggles (@SenoritaWiggles) February 16, 2021
Sadly, Molly's condition declined, with Steinsapir again asking for prayers on Feb. 14 when she revealed Molly had been "unable to wake up, although all the sedatives are gone" and the EEG was showing no activity. On Feb. 15, she shared the tragic news that Molly "has been called home to G-d."