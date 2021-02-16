Molly Steinsapir, 12-Year-Old Bike Accident Victim, Has Died, Mom Kaye Says

✖

Molly Steinsapir, the 12-year-old daughter of Los Angeles lawyers Jon and Kaye Steinsapir, died Monday, two weeks after she suffered a traumatic brain injury in a bike accident late last month. Molly's mother shared her story on Twitter on Jan. 31, and it quickly went viral, attracting attention from celebrities who offered their thoughts and prayers. Her family also launched a GoFundMe account to pay for medical expenses, raising over $19,000.

"Molly has been called home to God. While our hearts are broken in a way that feels like they can never be mended, we take comfort knowing that Molly’s twelve years were filled with love and joy," Kaye wrote on Twitter Monday, alongside a photo of Molly smiling. "We are immensely blessed to be her parents." In a follow-up tweet, Kaye added that she and her husband "know that she is watching over us and smiling at her two beloved little brothers, Nate and Eli, and her cat Leroy and her dog Calvin. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a children’s charity if you are able, and please do something good for someone who needs it."

On Jan. 31, Kaye asked her Twitter followers to pray for Molly after the bike accident, which left her unconscious. She continued sharing updates on Molly's condition throughout the past two weeks, but Molly's condition took a bad turn on Sunday. Just before announcing her daughter's death, Kaye said Molly had been "unable to wake up, although all the sedatives are gone" and the EEG was showing no activity. "The doctors will do one more exam tomorrow," she wrote. "If Molly is non-responsive, they will say that she is no longer with us. Please pray with everything in your heart for a miracle."

On Monday, Kaye retweeted one Twitter user who pointed out that Molly's last act was to bring thousands of people from around the world together, "sharing love, compassion, and hope." Molly was an "old soul," her mother wrote. "She was heartbroken by the images of police brutality and the assault on the Capitol. She has a painting in her room that says 'Making a difference every day.' She made an immense difference in her 12 years. We are so proud."

Molly's father Jon is a lawyer for the Michael Jackson estate, so fans of the late singer also rallied around her family. Celebrities also shared their condolences. "Oh no Oh I am so so sorry," CNN anchor Jake Tapper wrote. "I have been following and praying and this news is crushing. I am so sorry." Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted a broken heart emoji.