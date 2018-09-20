Moe’s Southwest Grill Offers Free Queso for Today Only

Listen up, Moe’s fans — it’s free queso day!

On Thursday, Sept. 20, customers can visit the Mexican restaurant chain for their very own six-ounce cup of free queso, along with a bag of chips for dipping.

Moe’s Southwest Grill dubs its queso “liquid gold,” and the concoction is a blend of three cheeses with a hint of jalapeño. The dip has inspired such a following that’s it’s not hard to imagine the below scenario actually happening.

Free Queso Day has been a Moe’s tradition for nine years now, and fans’ enthusiasm for the event means it’s unlikely to stop anytime soon.

“Last year at Moe’s, we delighted fans when we gave hundreds of thousands of cups of free queso across the country,” Bruce Schroder, president of Moe’s, said in a statement. “Free Queso Day is our favorite day of the year because it gives us the opportunity to say thank you to all of our loyal fans and what better way to do so than with a free cup of our fan-favorite liquid gold.”

In addition to free queso, customers also have a chance to win a supply of the cheesy treat for life. The Free Queso for Life sweepstakes will give one lucky winner one free cup of queso per week for 24 years, according to the contest rules. The prize is valued at $5,000 and fans can enter the sweepstakes through Sept. 20. The winner will be announced on Moe’s Facebook page on Sept. 21.

Customers can enter by downloading the Moe’s app, making a purchase and checking in through the app.

Fans are clearly ready for Free Queso Day, judging by the tweets Moe’s has been receiving.

I have my priorities. Queso is always #1 — Logan Lee (@Bunungo) September 10, 2018

GIFs were used.

Others wondered how exactly the process works.

So… does it need to be a person coming to collect said queso or if I were to perhaps come with an army of trained squirrels, would they each be entitled to their own? — Jessica Heligman (@HeligmanJessica) September 12, 2018

