Model Sentenced for Gruesome Murder of Reality Star Girlfriend

Former model Robert Reagan, 53, has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Loredana Nesci, in her Redondo Beach, California, home in 2015, the Daily Breeze reports.

Reagan was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison on Tuesday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in August.

Nesci was an attorney whose life and career was featured on the reality show Loredana, Esq.

“I will never know what Loredana ever saw in you,” Nesci’s brother Robert Nesci wrote in a letter read in court by Deputy District Attorney Allyson Ostrowski, according to the Daily Breeze. “She wasted years of her life, gifted you with so much money, and foolishly believed in your stories. You told her lie after lie.

The letter continued, “You were never grateful but, just like any other con man, you tried to dig deeper and get more out of her for doing nothing. And when she was finally going to leave you, you gutted her like a farm animal.”

Reagan had maintained that Nesci’s death was accidental and that she had stumbled onto the knife during a fight, but he could not account for other details of the crime.

Judge Mark Arnold also lambasted Reagan for his conduct during the trial and his behavior after the crime.

“Your conduct has shown that you are callous, you are cruel, selfish and brutal, and now it’s time for you to pay,” Arnold said. “Deputy … take him out of here.”

“Who waits five hours to call 911 if it’s an accident?” the judge asked. “I am convinced the jury’s decision was the right decision.”

The couple shared a son, Rocco, who was five when his mother was killed. The child was in the home at the time of the murder.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @enews

