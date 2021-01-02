Mitch McConnell's House Vandalized After Shutting Down $2,000 Stimulus Check Bill

✖

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky was reportedly vandalized overnight, as WDRB News reported on Saturday morning. There were messages displayed in red and white spray paint written across the front of the senator's home, which is in the Highlands area of Louisville. This act of vandalism comes after McConnell blocked lawmakers' attempts to increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000. McConnell criticized the measure, which he blocked multiple times over the past week, and even described it as "socialism for rich people."

The news outlet reported that the words "Weres my money" were spray-painted across the front of McConnell's home in Kentucky. There were also additional messages written across the front porch. This message likely references the $2,000 stimulus check increase that McConnell blocked numerous times in the Senate, despite the fact that President Donald Trump even voiced his support for increased economic impact payments. The rest of the senator's home appears to have been untouched by this act of vandalism. At the moment, the police do not know who is responsible for this damage.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," McConnell said. "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.” McConnell was not the only lawmaker whose home was damaged overnight. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's home in California was reportedly vandalized by paint. There was also a pig's head that was reportedly left at the scene.

It has been over nine months since Congress passed the first stimulus package, the CARES Act. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to pose a problem for the country, many Americans have been wondering whether additional financial assistance was on the way. Towards the end of December, Congress was finally able to agree on a pared-down relief package that included one-time $600 stimulus checks for eligible Americans. Although, many were disappointed to see that lawmakers like McConnell were not on board with increasing the amount for one-time stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. While speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, he even compared the possible increase in the amount for stimulus checks to socialism. He said, “Socialism for rich people is a terrible way to help the American families that are actually struggling. Let me say that again. Borrowing from our grandkids to do socialism for rich people is a terrible way to get help to families who actually need it.”