Mitch McConnell Says 'No Reason' Stimulus Bill Can't Happen in December

Since the year is almost over, and the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Americans are wondering whether Congress will be able to come together on another stimulus package. It's been over eight months since Congress and the White House agreed to their historic $2 trillion stimulus package, the CARES Act. However, they have not been able to make any headway on a second package amidst months of negotiations. While it doesn't seem as though Congress has made any progress when it comes to another stimulus bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently shared that he's confident that Congress could come together and agree on a package before the end of the year.

On Monday, McConnell acknowledged the pressure to deliver another stimulus package, per Business Insider. He said on the Senate floor that there was "no reason" why they wouldn't be able to agree on another bill before 2020 ends. The lawmaker added that there are a number of things that Congress "should get done before the end of the year," including stimulus legislation. McConnell said, "There is no reason — none — why we should not deliver another major pandemic relief package to help the American people through what seems poised to be the last chapters of this battle."

While McConnell is seemingly confident that they will be able to deliver another round of economic relief, Congress only has a short amount of time to act in order to actually make that happen. Lawmakers are only in session for a few more weeks before the holiday recess, with those in both chambers of Congress expected to return in the new year. During this time, Congress must address government spending before Dec. 11 in order to avoid a government shutdown. As a result, there will be little time for lawmakers to actually negotiate on another stimulus package.

Additionally, the Democrats and the Republicans still have major disagreements as it concerns different aspects of the package. The biggest point of contention between the two sides comes down to the overall total of the package, as Democrats are asking for a package in the $2 trillion range while the Republicans are calling for one that costs far less. Since it is increasingly unlikely that they will be able to agree on a second stimulus package, Americans could be in for a wait for more financial relief. Although, it's possible that a bill could come after president-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, as he has already laid out a relief plan.