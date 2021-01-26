Mitch McConnell Allows Senate Power-Sharing Deal With Democrats, Drops Filibuster Demand

✖

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated on Monday that a power-sharing deal could move forward in the United States Senate. McConnell was stalling on the deal, fearing that Democrats would vote to end the 60-vote legislative filibuster. In a public statement, McConnell agreed to the power-sharing deal only after two Democratic senators publicly reiterated that they opposed ending the filibuster.

"Today two Democratic senators publicly confirmed they will not vote to end the legislative filibuster. They agree with President Biden’s and my view that no Senate majority should destroy the right of future minorities of both parties to help shape legislation," McConnell said in a statement published by The Hill. "The legislative filibuster was a key part of the foundation beneath the Senate's last 50-50 power-sharing agreement in 2001. With these assurances, I look forward to moving ahead with a power-sharing agreement modeled on that precedent."

The Senate has been at an impasse over how to organize itself now that its 100 seats are split evenly — 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. Most assumed that Democrats would take control since Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tied vote when needed. The vice president always presides over the Senate, though typically in a mostly ceremonial role.

McConnell apparently used this opportunity to take a stand in favor of the 60-vote legislative filibuster — a practice that has come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks. It allows one senator to prevent a bill from passing even if as many as 60 senators are in favor of it. Republicans have used the filibuster often to block legislation with widespread support, but a Democratically-controlled Senate might be able to end it if it gathered the votes. However, in this case, the party was split. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, both Democrats, issued statements repeating that they would not vote to end the filibuster.

"I do not support doing away with the filibuster under any condition. It's not who I am," Manchin said. Sinema's office said that she is "against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster."

These assurances were good enough for McConnell, though it is not clear how long he could have continued stalling even without them. The new Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday: "We're glad Senator McConnell threw in the towel and gave up on his ridiculous demand. We look forward to organizing the Senate under Democratic control and start getting big, bold things done for the American people."