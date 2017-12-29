Missing Teen Found Dead on Christmas

The body of a Texas teenager that had been missing for two weeks was found on Christmas night.

The body of 18-year-old Christian Boyle was found on Christmas Eve, AL.com reports. Authorities discovered Boyle’s body near his four-door silver Oldsmobile Alero after they received a tip. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boyle had been reported missing by his family on Dec. 12 after he failed to answer his phone or reply to texts. He had been frequently checking in on his father, who was ill, but had failed to call, leading his family to become worried.

His family had spent nearly two weeks searching for Boyle before his body was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said if they have any suspects.