Air Force Veteran Missing for 40 Years Found Living Double Life

A serviceman who disappeared 40 years ago from an Air Force Base in North Dakota was found living a double life in Seminole County, Florida, police said.

Jeffrey Michels, 64, is in Air Force custody after he was arrested last Thursday on charges of desertion. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons website, he failed to report for duty in North Dakota on July 6, 1977, WFTV reports.

Michels wasn’t missing, however. He was found living at a home in Sanford with his wife and kids under an alias, which he used for years.

According to a police report, Michels went by the name Jeffrey Lantz. He used the name in 1998 to obtain a business license from the state of Florida for his construction business, Atlantic Development Corporation. He also used the name to buy a home in Seminole County.

He is currently in the custody of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.