Miss USA Viewers Cringe at Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s Awkward Jokes

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the 2018 Miss USA pageant, but their hosting routine was not well-received by viewers at home.

Viewers of the event’s Fox broadcast were quick to cringe at the couple, who also recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars, and their humor.

Pretty sure the Lachey’s couldn’t be any worse at whatever it is they are doing #MissUSA — erin sullivan (@Erinannie11674) May 22, 2018

Vanessa, who was Miss Teen USA 1998, and her 98 Degrees singer husband took the stage at the top of the broadcast to break the ice with some jokes. For example, Nick quipped that he could definitely handle the pressure of competing in a pageany.

“Babe, you can barely handle pressure when your Bengals losing to the Stealers,” Vanessa replied in response.

Viewers at home were not thrilled with the attempt at comedy.

I’d rather watch Steve Harvey get everyone’s name wrong all night long than watch this painful, anything but witty banter between Nick and Vanessa Lachey #MissUSA2018 pic.twitter.com/AdVzgbAKsb — Caroline (@carol1nemanning) May 22, 2018

“Pretty sure the Lachey’s couldn’t be any worse at whatever it is they are doing,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer added, “I’d rather watch Steve Harvey get everyone’s name wrong all night long than watch this painful, anything-but-witty banter between Nick and Vanessa Lachey.”

While the jokes were not popular, some did not put the blame on the Lacheys.

Some pointed to the show’s writers, who prepared the material for the pair to read.

Look I’m not saying Nick and Vanessa Lachey are doing a bad job, I’m saying the “comedians” who wrote their jokes are #MissUSA2018 — Leah (@itsleah) May 22, 2018

Watching this weird banter and awkwardly scripted jokes between Nick and Vanessa Lachey like #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/K3Yk226RGE — Chandler (@ChndlrVlndr) May 22, 2018

“Look I’m not saying Nick and Vanessa Lachey are doing a bad job, I’m saying the ‘comedians who wrote their jokes are,” one user wrote.

However, the reaction was not all negative.

Many Fox viewers pointed out the couple’s general dynamic playing off each other was “cute” and a welcome sight after being off TV since the previous Dancing With the Stars season.

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosting Miss USA. Yes, [they’re] DWTS icons,” one fan wrote.

Another user added, “So cute seeing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts!!”

nick and vanessa lachey hosting miss usa yes dwts icons 😍 — carloop (@crikeysquad) May 22, 2018