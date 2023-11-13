Candy Recalled — Check Your Halloween Haul

Parents may want to do another check of their children's Halloween candy hauls, because a popular candy has just been recalled. Candy Dynamics recently recalled several varieties of Toxic Waste Slime Licker Sour Rolling Licking Candy in the U.K. after discovering the products pose choking hazards to children. The recall follows a similar recall issued in the U.S. for the same products.

According to a recall notice shared by the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency on Oct. 27, the recall was issued after it was discovered that the rolling ball on the candy may detach, which could cause a choking hazard. The discovery has since led to the recall of eight separate products – Toxic Waste Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy in the Blue Razz, Strawberry, Black Cherry, and Sour Apple flavors, and Toxic Waste MEGA Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy in the Blue Razz and Strawberry flavors. The full list of recalled items, including their pack size and batch codes, can be found by clicking here.

The recall came on the heels of an identical recall in the U.S., where the products were sold at Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com, CandyDynamics.com and other websites from June 2015 through July 2023 for between $2 and $4. The recall was issued after the company received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. Although no injuries were reported at the time of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)'s notice, a recall for similar rolling candies by Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution was issued after a 7-year-old girl in New York choked and died after the Cocco Candy rolling ball dislodged and became stuck in her throat in April 2023. The child's death sparked a recall in October of about 145,800 units of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which were sold in two fluid-ounce containers in the strawberry, t. fruitti, and cocco candy flavors.

In all three recalls, parents have been advised to immediately take the candy away from children. Candy Dynamics said those in the U.K. can submit for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy by taking a photo of the non-empty product and entering the product info at www.CandyDynamics.com and click on recall information at the bottom of the page. Consumers will receive a return kit to send back the product free of charge to be processed for reimbursement.