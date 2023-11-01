'Thomas & Friends' Toy Recalled Over Hazard to Children

Parents of young kids will want to know that a Thomas and Friends toy has been recalled over a hazard to children. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has reported that Mattel is recalling that Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint. The reason for the recall is a "small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards." The CPSC notes that "about 21,000" units of this toy were sold in the U.S. and "about 400 were sold in Canada."

An official description of the recall states: "This recall involves Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint. The push along wooden trains are designed to look like the characters from Thomas and Friends called the Troublesome Trucks. The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates. The Troublesome Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side. Both train cars have faces on the front of them."

Recall Alert! Be aware that the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint is being recalled due to the potential for the magnet to fall loose, which poses a choking and magnet ingestion hazard! pic.twitter.com/zY2fa9Oi6S — Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn (@HKQLaw) October 19, 2023

The description continues: "The trains come with magnetic connectors to attach to other vehicles. The train cars measure approximately 3.6 inches long by 2.1 inches high. Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) can be found on the bottom of the train cars." The CPSC states that "consumers should immediately stop using the toys and go to www.service.mattel.com and click on 'Recalls & Safety Alerts' for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid return label via email from Fisher-Price. Upon receipt of the returned product, consumers will be sent a full refund."

While "no injuries have been reported, The Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway "has received one report of the plastic connector becoming loose and detaching from the product." The toy was sold "online at Amazon.com and other websites and at Barnes & Noble and specialty stores nationwide from February 2022 through August 2023 for about $17, and was distributed by Fisher Price Inc., of East Aurora, New York." Finally, the CPSC added, "Fisher Price Inc. toll-free at 855-853-6224 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or at www.service.mattel.com and click on 'Recalls & Safety Alerts' for more information."