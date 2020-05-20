Mike Pence Ignores Social Distancing Guidelines During Orlando Visit

Mike Pence is once again making headlines for choosing to ignore suggestions that have been issued to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Pence was in Orlando, he was pictured getting super close with Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida citizens. He was at a restaurant called Beth's Burger Bar to discuss on how to re-open the state as safely as possible.

Not only was Pence not practicing proper safety measures, but no one else in the room seemed to either. Everyone was seen standing rather close and no one appeared to be wearing a mask except for a few of the photographers. This isn't the first time onlookers have seen Pence without a mask. In April, he made a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota where he refused to wear any type of face covering. As he toured the facility meeting doctors and staffers, along with patients, he was heavily criticized for not taking protective measures. However, he has come out to defend himself.

As Vice President of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," he said according to a report by the Daily Mail. "And since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you." Even though Pence was not wearing a mask at the time, those around him proceeded to sport one.

Following his visit, the backlash he received caused him to issue a different statement confessing that he should have "worn a mask." He said, "I didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic." According to the Politico, he added he did wear "it when [he] visited the ventilator plant in Indiana," two days later.

Although the Vice President has mostly chosen not to wear a mask, people are still voicing their concern considering those around him have tested positive. Due to people in the White House testing positive, all staffers and those who go in-and-out have been required to wear face masks, which is another reason people seem outraged that Pence is still refusing to wear one. Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19, and a valet driver for President Donald Trump also tested positive, which is what encouraged the White House to issue out these new rules.