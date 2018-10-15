Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday after a battle with non-Hogdkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.

Allen’s death was announced in a statement from his investment firm, Vulcan Inc. His sister, Jody, called him a “remarkable individual on every level.”

“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” Jody said in a statement to CNBC. “For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen announced earlier this month he was being treated for the same cancer he previously overcame in 2009.

Satya Nadella, the current CEO of Microsoft, sent his condolences to Allen’s family and recognized his importance to the company.

“Paul Allen’s contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable,” Nadella wrote on LinkedIn. “As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world. I have learned so much from him – his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards is something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft. Our hearts are with Paul’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

“Paul was a truly wonderful, bright and inspiring person — and a great friend. I will miss him,” former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer tweeted.

Although Allen left Microsoft, he remained one of the wealthiest individuals in the world thanks to his 100 million shares in the company. He was ranked 44th on Forbes‘ 2018 billionaires list with an estimated $20 billion net worth.

Allen also owned the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. He was also part-owner of the MLS’ Seattle Sounders FC.

Allen was born in Seattle and attended Washington State University until he dropped out to work as a programmer in Boston. Once there, he met Bill Gates and convinced him to drop out of Harvard. They founded Microsoft in Albuquerque in 1975, and Allen left in 1982 after he was first diagnosed with Hogdkin’s.

In 1986, Allen established Vulcan to oversee his business activities. Aside from the two sports teams, the portfolio includes philanthropic efforts, research and museums. The company also includes Vulcan Productions, which has produced several award-winning movies and documentaries.

Allen donated more than $2 billion to philanthropic causes. In 2011, he wrote the memoir Idea Man: A Memoir by the Cofounder of Microsoft.

