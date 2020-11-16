Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Slams Trump Adviser's 'Rise up' Comments as 'Incredibly Reckless'

✖

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been a fervent critic of President Donald Trump, and she is now slamming one of his COVID-19 task force advisers. Whitmer recently announced that she implementing new limits throughout her states, to try and slow the spiking coronavirus cases. Trump advisor Scott Atlas spoke out out against Whitmer's orders, telling people to "rise up" against them, which she slammed as "incredibly reckless."

In a tweet, Atlas criticized Whitmer's orders, writing, "The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept." He later claimed that his words were misconstrued. "Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence," Atlas tweeted. "People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!" In response to Atlas, Whitmer said, "It's just incredibly reckless considering everything that has happened, everything that is going on. We really all need to be focused on the public health crisis that is ravaging our country and that poses a very real threat to every one of us," per CBS News.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced an epidemic order for 3 weeks, starting this Wednesday. In-person learning for high schools and colleges are halted. Indoor dining, theaters, stadiums, organized sports (except pros) are no longer open. pic.twitter.com/kLOPFJXHbD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 15, 2020

Whitmer is not the only one who has been critical of Atlas, as Dr. Anthony Fauci — the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — has also been vocal about his stance on the neuroradiologist having the current president's ear. "I have real problems with that guy," Fauci previously said of Atlas. "He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in."

Fauci continued, "He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense." Among Atlas' coronavirus opinions is a very controversial stance that young people who are considered low-risk should be allowed to contract the illness. He also believes that the United States should be fully reopened without any federal or state restrictions.

To date, the coronavirus has reportedly infected more than 11 million Americans. It is also currently estimated that the U.S. death toll for the virus is nearing 250,000, per The New York Times. Many health officials and state leaders across the nation are concerned over the recent data, and worry that these numbers will likely only increase. They urge all U.S. resident to wear masks in public and practice safe social distancing.