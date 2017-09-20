Ex-Boxing Champ Hired to Protect Florida Resort From Hurricane Looters

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a 4-star resort in Florida has tapped ex-boxing champ Michael Moorer to protect the building from looters.

Currently, the 49-year-old is working for the Pinkerton Armed Response Security Team. The squad has been hired by the Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key, according to TMZ.

A source close to Moorer says that he has been a private investigator for years and is a licensed army private security officer.

During his career, Moorer won the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles with wins over fellow fighting standouts Evander Holyfield and Francois Botha. His career ended with a six-match winning stretch including a victorious final bout against Shelby Gross in February 2008.

At this time, hurricanes Irma and Harvey are expected to exceed $150 billion in damage across Florida, Georgia and Texas, CNN reports.

Shahid Hamid, the professor of finance at Florida International University’s College of Business, has explained that many residents will not be able to recover everything lost in the hurricane.

“In Florida, only 18% of homeowners are insured for flood [damage], which is not covered by regular insurance policies,” Hamid said. “That’s a problem.”

