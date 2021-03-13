Michael Le Gets 'Arrested' for Filming TikTok Dance on Cop Car, But Here's What Really Went Down

✖

TikTok star Michael Le appeared to get "arrested" while filming his latest viral video on Tuesday, but now he has set the record straight. In a new video posted on Friday, Le explained that the police arresting him were actors, and that he was in on it the whole time. He said that he set up the video as a prank on his own family.

"So, was it real?" Le asked in his new Instagram explanation. "Ye... No. It was actually a prank set up by Jordan Matter and I on my family." Here, Le inserted a clip of Matter standing with the "police" in front of their fake cop car, explaining: "These guys are actors, we rented this car. Michael and his family prank each other all the time, and this is a huge one. He asked me to help." Le then explained how the video went more viral than he had even hoped.

"So, I was going to say something, but I honestly thought it was pretty funny and crazy that it all kind of just took off," he said, adding screenshots of headlines about his "arrest" for context. "So, I apologize for anyone who genuinely cared for my safety, but rest assured, I'm very safe, and I'm not that stupid."

Le was referring to a viral video this week where he appeared to psych himself up before jumping onto the trunk of a police car for a viral dance challenge. The two phone police officers then rushed him and pinned him against the car, handcuffing his hands behind his back and pushing him into the cruiser. Several of the bystanders looked genuinely concerned, but it was not clear which ones were in on the prank and which ones were not.

Matter played his part, acting shocked and trying to reason with the actors as if they were real police. He then hung back and talked to the witnesses, including Le's mother, who was practically in shock.

Commenters had already questioned whether this was a prank from the beginning, but none of them were certain. Some figured that Le and Matter wouldn't have posted the video in the first place if it was not a part of a prank. Still, the fact that the prank was on Le's family while the audience looked on as bystanders was an added layer that amused some viewers.

Le is known as "JustMaiko" on TikTok and YouTube, where he has millions of subscribers who follow his every move. Based in Florida, he was an early adopter of TikTok when the app was still called Musical.ly, and is known for choreography and dance tutorials. He continues to produce content at a break-neck pace after his "arrest" prank.