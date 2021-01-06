Michael Keaton Calls out Joe Biden's Address to Capitol Mob: 'Wasn't Even Close to What I Wanted'

✖

President-elect Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Wednesday and condemned the Pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. He called the situation an "attack on democracy" and prompted several comments from several people, including Michael Keaton. However, the actor said that Biden did not go hard enough during his speech.

"Hey Joe- truly love you and that speech wasn’t even close to what I wanted to hear," Keaton tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. "Everyone coddled this punk for four years and now they’re coddling these terrorists- f— them! Also REMEMBER EVERY ONE of the seditionists-senators and representatives ALSO pursue EVERY legal path."

Keaton continued and made comments about the response to the mob while comparing it to different situations in the past. He mentioned the Black Lives Matter protests during the summer. He also detailed his own experiences taking part in an anti-war protest in the 1970s.

"I was chased and run through tear gas demonstrating against the war in the 70s," Keaton continued. "What the police DIDN’T do today was shocking. They sure were ready during the BLM demos which was peaceful."

When the members of Congress met on Wednesday to certify Biden's victory in the election, a mob of Trump supporters broke through the security fencing and stormed the Capitol. They broke into several offices, ultimately reaching the Senate Chambers. Many posed for photos while holding Trump flags.

Biden called on the mob to pull back and allow democracy to go forward. He also issued a call-to-action to Trump. Biden said that the president needed to go on live TV, defend the Constitution and demand an end to the siege.

"At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times," Biden said during a speech just after 4 p.m. ET. "An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic. An assault on the rule of law, like few times we have ever seen it. An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."

Biden continued and said that "the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. He said that they "do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now."