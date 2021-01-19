Michael Boulos: What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Fiance

✖

Tiffany Trump had quite the farewell at the White House after she revealed that she had gotten engaged to Michael Boulos. The 27-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples had been dating Boulos for two years before popping the question on Tuesday, the day before president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Boulos, who is 23-years-old, was first spotted with the president’s daughter in 2018 by paparazzi who spotted them out in London. They eventually attended the Taoray Wang fashion show in Manhattan before becoming an official item about two months later. The two spent that Thanksgiving at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida according to Town and Country Mag. Since then, the two have sporadically been seen attending various events with the first family, including during the 2020 presidential debates. Boulos is of Lebanese descent and attended City University in London.

Growing up, Boulos lived in Nigeria after moving there from Lebanon. His family’s business was what took them there, Boulos Enterprises, which operates a motorcycle company. Boulos handles a few companies himself, including as an associate director at SOCA Nigeria and as the director of Fadoul Group. With his businesses spanning the globe, Boulos lives both in London and in the United States with Trump. He also seems to have won over Trump’s family, who shared their support of the couple’s engagement. Ivanka Trump commented underneath his Instagram post, “Love you Michael!”

Trump shared her big moment on her Instagram with a photo of two outside of the White House. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House,” Trump wrote in her caption, “none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter.” As of this writing, her post has racked in close to 90,000 likes. Over on his Instagram account, Boulos shared the same photo, calling her the “love of my life” and that the two are looking forward to starting the next chapter of their life.

All of this comes on the day before the president is set to depart from the capital. Trump will not be in attendance at Biden's inaugration, instead leaving the area in the early morning with a stop in Maryland before heading down to his Mar-a-Lago property.