MGM Resorts Releases Statement Following Las Vegas Shooting

While the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino remains a crime scene on the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip, owner, MGM Resorts International issued a statement following Sunday’s tragedy, expressing their heartfelt condolences.

MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay casino and other Las Vegas resorts took to Twitter to share a statement just days after one of the most deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

“Dear Friends of MGM Resorts,

Our hearts are broken and the words are hard to find. We have always known that the Las Vegas community had strength beyond measure, which has been proven once again.

We are deeply grateful to the brave men and women of Metro, our community’s outstanding medical personnel and all of the first responders who ran into harm’s way to save countless lives. To the heroes at Mandalay Bay and the employees throughout MGM Resorts who acted with courage and kindness. To the Las Vegas hospitality community who reacted immediately with an overwhelming outpouring of support and assistance.

We know Las Vegas will move forward together as a strong and united community. You have been an important part of that community and our family and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

The acclaimed resorts concluded their message with the hashtag, “Vegas Strong.”

On Oct. 1, 64-year-old domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

In addition to killing 58 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.