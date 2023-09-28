Shaquille O'Neal Lands New Job in Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal is part of a special partnership in Las Vegas. It was recently announced that the four-time NBA Champion has joined Fantasy Lab Las Vegas as their Chief Fantasy Officer. Additionally, Fantasy Lab Las Vegas will be rebranding to "Shaq's Fantasy Lab" throughout the duration of the partnership.

"I'm excited to announce my partnership with Fantasy Lab! Shaq's Fantasy Lab is an immersive experience venue in the heart of Las Vegas that will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. I can't wait to share what we are creating with the Vegas community and future travelers," ONeal said in a statement to PopCulture.com.

Fantasy Lab is "a collection of thoughts, dreams, and emotions brought to life by original technologies that blur the line between science and fiction. A collection of love, fear, hope, heartbreak, and beauty scattered across multiple rooms, each with its own story to tell." The partnership will bring together "the limitless world of immersive experiences and the unparalleled charisma of Shaq."

Shaq's Fantasy Lab will have a full bar and kitchen. Visitors can choose from two different experiences, Midnight Dreams and Time to Dream. Midnight Dreams is on Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. local time to close and is for people 21 and older. Time to Dream is every day until 8 p.m. and is a family-friendly experience.

(Photo: Fantasy Lab)

O'Neal, 51, has kept himself busy since retiring from the NBA after the 2010-11 season. He owns several companies and is an analyst on the TNT Show Inside the NBA. Earlier this month, O'Neal spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he has lost 55 pounds.

"I'm probably gonna get between 315 and 330," he said. "I was getting chubby and couldn't even walk up the stairs. I didn't like the way I looked in the mirror," he admitted. "I was like, 'I'm gonna lose 20' and then I was trying to lose 20." O'Neal played in the NBA from 1992 to 2011. He won three NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. O'Neal was also named an NBA All-Star 15 times and selected to the All-NBA Team 14 times.