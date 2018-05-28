Memorial Day 2018: All the Restaurants Where Veterans and U.S. Military Eat Free

Memorial Day is a day to commemorate those who have bravely fought for our country, and restaurants across the nation are showing veterans and active-duty military their thanks by offering discounts and free meals.

May 28 is Memorial Day, and one way that members of the military are being thanked is with free and discounted food. As a small token of appreciation and thanks, restaurants across the United States are offering a slew of discounts and free meals to those who have served or currently are serving, with savings at some restaurants even extending to spouses and family.

Keep scrolling to see where veterans and active-duty military can score some freebies.

Bokamper’s

Bokamper’s is celebrating Memorial Day and showing their thanks by offering veterans a free Bud or Bud Light draft beer. Other customers can get a free beer with purchase of a Bo’s Burger on Memorial Day.



Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

All active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps can get a free mall sub with a government-issued identification card on Memorial Day.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

With the purchase of another meal, all veterans and active-duty military receive a free entrée.



Fogo de Chao

Say thank you and share a meal on Memorial Day with the Veterans and Active Duty Personnel in your life and they will enjoy 50% off their meal. Up to three guests per military veteran or personnel will also receive 10% off their meal. pic.twitter.com/rzLwUyZwxu — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) May 22, 2018

Veterans and active military get 50 percent off their meal at participating locations, and up to three of their guests get 10 percent off on Memorial Day at participating locations.



Gordon Biersch

Active military and veterans receive a free starter at all locations upon showing an ID.

Hickory Tavern

All veterans and active military get 20 percent off Monday, excluding alcohol.



Hooters

We’re proud to serve those who serve us. Active military and veterans eat free on #MemorialDay! pic.twitter.com/jsXCo4mYCU — Hooters (@Hooters) May 23, 2018

On May 28, Hooters is offering veterans and active military a chance to eat for free from a special menu. Military identification must be shown to receive the offer.



Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is doubling up on Monday, celebrating both Memorial Day and National Burger Day, which fall on the same day, by giving all customers 50 percent off all burger combos from 5 p.m. until closing.

Knott’s Berry Farm

Active, retired, or veteran U.S. Military Personnel get one free admission per adult and up to six discounted tickets at Knott’s Berry Farm, which is famous for their friend chicken and pie.



LaMar’s Donuts

On Monday, veterans and active duty military get a free doughnut and small coffee.



Logan’s Roadhouse

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, service members can receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Veterans and active military personnel, along with parents and spouses of those who have served or currently are serving, get a free lunch or dinner entree Monday at participating locations.



Miller’s Ale House

With a valid military ID, VA card, or DD214, veterans and active0duty military can get a 50 percent discount on Memorial Day.



Mission BBQ

On Memorial Day, barbecue chain Mission BBQ is offering military personnel free sandwiches.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

More than 100 Ninety Nine Restaurants locations throughout New England and New York are giving veterans and active military who purchase any meal on Memorial Day a a free entrée from the “9 Real Size Entrées for $9.99 Menu.”



O’Charley’s

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal from the Over the Top and the Under $10 menu with the purchase of another meal and with proof of service.



Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is celebrating Memorial Day by offering active military, veterans, police officers, and firefighters with valid state or federal identification 20 percent off.

Perkins

At participating locations, active military personnel and veterans can get a free Magnificent 7 breakfast, which consists of three pancakes, two eggs, and two strips of bacon or sausages.



Rock Bottom

With an ID, active military and veterans can get a free starter.



Sweetfrog

MILITARY MONDAYS! All active and retired military will receive 20% off FROYO, every Monday in May, with proof of valid ID! ?? #sweetFrog #militaryappreciation #militarymonday pic.twitter.com/UfrlaxE8wj — sweetFrog (@sweetFrog) May 21, 2018

Frozen yogurt shop Sweetfrog is offering active and retired military a 20 percent discount on Memorial Day.

Texas de Brazil

For Memorial Day 2018, active-duty and veteran military members with an ID can receive 50 percent off dinner or lunch. Up to seven other guests can receive 20 percent off their dinner or lunch.



Twin Peaks

With identification, veterans and active military can receive a free select menu item.



Zoe’s Kitchen

On Monday, veterans and active military members can get 10 percent off the subtotal of their meals with their military identification.