Melania Trump ‘Focused on Being a Mom’ at Mar-A-Lago After Stormy Daniels Bombshell

Melania Trump is one of the few people in the U.S. who isn’t preoccupied with the Stormy Daniels scandal plaguing the White House right now, as she remains in Mar-A-Lago with Barron Trump.

The First Lady was an unwitting participant in the drama between President Donald Trump and adult film mogul Stormy Daniels. The two allegedly had an affair in 2006, just a few short months after Melania gave birth to Trump’s youngest child, Barron, and just a year after their wedding. The rumors of their rendezvous have been in the headlines quite often lately, but on Sunday night Daniels sat down for her first interview on the subject since 2011, on 60 Minutes.

If the open discussions of her husband’s alleged infidelity bothered Melania, she kept it to herself. White House Director of Communications for the First Lady, Stephanie Grisham, was asked whether Melania had watched the interview. The spokeswoman did her best to evade the question.

“She’s focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” Grisham reportedly said. On Sunday, she addressed the situation on Twitter as well.

“While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, I’d like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” Grisham tweeted, referring to 12-year-old Barron Trump again.

A photo was published of President Trump, Melania and Barron disembarking Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday afternoon. The first family spent the weekend at the Mar-a-Lago golf resort as Washington D.C. was dominated by the March For Our Lives rally.

However, while President Trump returned to the nation’s capital on Sunday, the First Lady and her young son remained in Florida.

“The First Lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break,” deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters told PEOPLE.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Daniels said that she had had consensual sex with Donald Trump twelve years ago. She recalled asking Trump about his wife back at home, but said that the president told her not to worry about it.

“He brushed it aside,” she said. “He said ‘oh, yeah, yeah, don’t worry about that,’ you know. ‘We have separate rooms,’ and stuff.”

The interview sparked a whole new wave of controversy surrounding the alleged affair, while also setting a 10-year high in ratings for 60 Minutes.