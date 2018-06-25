Melania Trump Responds to ‘I Don’t Really Care’ Jacket Backlash

There was “no hidden message” to the “I really don’t care” jacket First Lady Melania Trump wore on her way to visit an immigrant children’s detention center in Texas, according to her spokeswoman.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As she boarded a plane for the trip, Trump wore a green Zara jacket with “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” written on the back. Once the First Lady arrived at the center, she was no longer wearing it.

The jacket was not specially made for Trump. It is a Zara Green Hooded Military Spring Jacket, which was available at the brand’s site, but is now sold out. It cost $39.

Trump’s visit to a facility on the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigrant children was not publicly announced before she left. However, according to BuzzFeed, the trip was scheduled before President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to make sure children are no longer separated from family after illegally crossing the border.

“She wants to see what’s happening for herself and she wants to lend her support, executive order or not. The executive order certainly is helping pave the way a little bit, but there’s still a lot to be done,” Grisham told BuzzFeed. “She wants to see these children and she wants to help children. It’s not about anything more than that. … She wants to see what’s real. She wants to see a realistic view.”

Trump visited the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter, run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South, where she had a roundtable with administrators. The shelter houses 55 children, including six who were separated from family members. Many of the children are from Guatemala and are allowed to talk to family twice a week on the phone.

Prior to the executive order being signed, Gisham issued a statement for Trump, which did not directly mention her husband.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle achieve successful immigration reform,” the statement read. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but governs with heart.”

According to USA Today, the new executive order requires military bases near the U.S.-Mexico border be made available to detain immigrant families. However, it is not clear if families already separated in the past several weeks will be reunited. A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told CBS News Tuesday there were 2,342 children separated from 2,206 adults between May 5 and June 9. Nearly 2,000 minors were separated from adults from April 19 to May 31.

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images