Melania Trump’s Expression After Shaking Vladmir Putin’s Hand Sets off Internet

A video that has surfaced showing Melania Trump’s horrified expression after shaking hands with Vladimir Putin has sent Twitter into a storm.

On Monday, President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland for a summit that comes in the midst of an FBI investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. While her husband’s meeting has made headlines, it was the First Lady’s reaction to shaking Putin’s hand that went viral.

OMG I was looking for this all day – they finally just showed it on MSNBC

In the video, the President can be seen introducing his wife to Putin, the two sharing a handshake, but as Putin releases Melania’s hand, cameras captured the expression of horror etched onto her face.

Although the First Lady herself has not yet commented on her expression following the handshake, Twitter users were eager to offer their own explanation as to what she was likely thinking in the now viral moment.

“The only one in the room who understands how dangerous this man actually is,” one Twitter user wrote.

“She looks like she just stared into the eyes of evil….” another commented.

“OMG she looks right in the camera and her eyes say ‘help me!’” one person tweeted.

The First Lady was far from the only one to make headlines for the summit. The President also made headlines after he seemingly sided with Putin regarding Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said during a joint news conference, a statement that quickly drew backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.

The President later rebuffed his comment, stating that he misspoke.

“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t.’ The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’ Sort of a double negative,” Trump attempted to clarify on Tuesday, according to CNN.

Trump’s clarification did little to assuage those who watched the summit, and many are still condemning the President for having crossed a line.