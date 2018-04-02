Melania Trump Easter Dress Has Twitter Talking

Melania Trump’s Easter dress has Twitter divided.

Attending Sunday’s holiday church service in Florida alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the beginning of spring by donning an elegant Azzedine Alia red and white patterned dress that fell below the knees. She paired the dress with white Christian Louboutin heels and a large pair of sunglasses.

The Azzedine Alia dress, which had a price tag of $3,072.13, according to the Inquistr, and featured a snug waist to create an hourglass figure, experienced a 650 percent surge in interest on Google Trends, causing plenty of talk online, though not everybody could agree on whether they liked the dress or not.

“Conservatives had hissy fits when Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless dress for an official photograph. Melania Trump wore an ill-fitting, sleeveless, hot pink frock to church for Easter Sunday. Anyone betting against crickets,” one Twitter user slammed the First Lady’s outfit.

“Lovely spring dress for Easter Sunday,” wrote somebody else.

Despite the number of claims from adult film stars and Playboy playmates that the president had numerous affairs throughout his marriage to Melania, the President and the First Lady presented a united front as they arrived at Sunday’s holiday church service. The couple smiled and waved before entering the church were they had married.

Trump’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old Tiffany, joined them for the occasion, though none of the other Trump children were present.

President Trump stopped outside the church to make a few remarks on Mexican migration and his proposed border wall, according to the outlet.

“Mexico has got to help us at the border. If they’re not going to help us at the border, it’s a very sad thing between two countries,” he said. “A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we’re going to have to really see. They had a great chance. We’ll have to take a look.”

“They flow right through Mexico, they send them into the United States,” he went on. “It can’t happen that way anymore. Thank you!”