Melania Trump ‘Doing Great’ Since Returning to the White House

A spokesperson for Melania Trump has offered an update on Melania Trump, saying that the first lady is “doing great” since returning to the White House.

Melania Trump was hospitalized just over two weeks ago for an emergency kidney procedure. She returned to the White House a few days later, and the operation was reportedly successful. On Tuesday, the American people got an update on the first lady’s return to work after her operation.

“UPDATE: The First Lady is ‘doing great’ since returning to the White House from hospitalization, spokesperson says,” read a tweet from NBC News. “‘She has had several meetings… and will continue to do so this week. We are focusing on her initiatives, and also some longer term planning for events.’”

The update comes after some panic arose over the weekend, with many reporters and political junkies pointing out that the first lady had not been seen since her surgery. According to a report by the Washington Post, President Trump tried to assuage these fears on Friday by pointing to a window in the White House and saying: “She’s doing great. She’s looking at us right there.” When reporters looked, there was no one standing in the window.

“We’re all accustomed to Trump’s compulsive lying, but insisting Melania is visible at a window when she’s not there takes us into new and much creepier territory,” replied one user. “Maybe she’s finally going after that divorce she wants so badly. Has anyone seen Barron or is he missing too?”

“I don’t think Melania is missing, I think she had some plastic surgery which takes some time to heal,” wrote another person.

Speculation ran rampant on Twitter. Many guessed that the first lady had fled the White House and was pursuing a divorce, while others thought that she may have even made a suicide attempt. Others wondered if she may have been removed from the president’s company in cooperation with Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian collusion.

The White House has made no indication that the first lady suffered any complications from her surgery. She was treated at Walter Reed Military Medical Center for what a spokesperson referred to as a benign kidney condition.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement at the time.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”