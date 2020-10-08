Melania Trump's Style: Where to Buy Her Alexander McQueen Dress

✖

If there's one thing that is certain, the First Lady of the United States has always held a position of eye-catching, political style. The same goes for Melania Trump, who has been known for wearing designer brands and sharp silhouettes alongside rich accessories, like the Hermes Birkin bags that retail between $40,000 to $500,000. One outfit that stood out to Americans this year was the first lady's Independence Day 2020 look, worn at an event with husband and former reality TV star, Donald Trump in South Dakota.

Trump, a former model and the wife of the president, wore an Alexander McQueen dress that got many people talking. Her choice of attire was at the center of attention not only because of the design but because of the lofty price tag, too. While the exact dress in its white and black pattern is available at Alexander McQueen's official website for $3,840, Americans looking to emulate the style can now look to Nordstrom for the dress in black-ivory for $2,290. Designed by Central Saint Martins fashion students, the collectively created "Dancing Girls Asymmetric Midi Dress' features twirly drawings illustrated on this flowy dress. Because it's also European made, it's a slimmer fitting dress with Nordstrom recommending shoppers order a size up.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Marine One. Melania looks STUNNING in Alexander McQueen#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Ekh4Mskf3V — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 4, 2020

The collector's sleeveless dress featuring a back keyhole with button-and-loop closure highlights your decollete with a bateau neckline. Lined and made with 100% silk, the dress should only be dry cleaned and does not feature a belt, which is recommended you buy separately if looking to cinch the waistline for emphasis of one's physique.

According to Paper Magazine, the McQueen dress is a part of the brand's Spring 2020 collection and was based on designs created by students at Central Saint Martins in London. The outlet also noted that the garment was hand-embroidered and stitched on an ivory linen dress by the McQueen staff. Apparently, McQueen teams in London and Paris were provided with tables and looms so that everyone on staff could contribute to the design process.

While the dress is high-fashion, it wasn't immune to jokes from users online, many of whom made the same joke about President Trump taking a Sharpie to the dress. The joke is in reference to the president's "Sharpie Gate" from last year when he used a Sharpie pen to draw on a Hurricane Dorian map to falsely show that Alabama was a part of the "cone of uncertainty." Of course, even though there were many who focused on Melania's choice of attire for the event, others were more concerned with what Trump had to say during it, as he took aim at a "left-wing cultural revolution" in a speech.

Looks like Donald took his Sharpie to Melania's dress. pic.twitter.com/vafal1tjK4 — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 4, 2020

During his speech at Mount Rushmore, the president vowed to protect statues and monuments that have been under renewed scrutiny in light of the anti-racism protests going on in the country. He claimed that there is a "left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution" and that they want to "tear down every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage." He continued: "Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America's destiny."

