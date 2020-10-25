Megyn Kelly Believes Donald Trump Won the Final Presidential Debate: 'Biden Wasn't a Force'

✖

Megyn Kelly seems to be trying to gain passage back into the Trump administration's good graces ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump delivered a thank you to Kelly on Twitter after the former Fox News and NBC News host said the president won the final debate against former vice president Joe Biden.

"Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasn't a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most," Kelly wrote on social media. The tweet earned a spirited thank you from Trump, who retweeted the praise.

While it isn't the first time the president has shared praise he's received on social media, Kelly's return to favorability comes five years after her scuffle with Trump during the first Republican primary debate in August 2015. The former Fox News host pressed Trump on his former offensive comments toward women, sparking a slew of attacks from candidate Trump.

"She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions," Trump said in a CNN interview at the time. "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever. In my opinion, she was off base." Trump continued his attack on Kelly on Twitter, saying Kelly bombed at the debate and her show was better without her in the host's chair.

Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on twitter! Funny to watch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2015

Kelly and Trump did sit down with each other for a Fox special in May 2016, but her move from Fox News to NBC, followed by the turmoil that prematurely ended her time at the network, has left her out of the spotlight. Now Kelly has launched her own podcast, following fellow Fox News exile Bill O'Reilly's lead, entering the top of Apple's news podcast charts.

In recent weeks, Kelly has not kept quiet, aligning with several Trump policies and positions while lashing out at some of the president's favorite targets. This includes her opinion that children should go back to in-person school despite the ongoing pandemic, and recent criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Thanksgiving guidelines that has people chirping online. The guidelines include that gatherings be held outside, masks need to be while not eating, singing is discouraged, social distancing is encouraged and the entire gathering shouldn't go over two hours.

Could we see Kelly return to television, possibly at one of Trump's current favorite networks like OAN or Newsmax? It remains to be seen.