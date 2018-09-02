Meghan McCain Photographed Saying Final Farewell to Father John McCain in Emotional Service

Meghan McCain’s final farewell to her father was captured on camera on Sunday as the senator was laid to rest in Annapolis, Maryland.

Sen. John McCain passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25 at his home in Arizona. In the time since, he has travelled the country for a number of memorials and funeral services. He was honored by world leaders, colleagues and his family — including his daughter Meghan.

On Sunday, he reached his final resting place, and she said goodbye for the last time.

The powerful images of McCain at Sunday’s service touched the hearts of many.

The 33-year-old TV host and journalist gave a powerful speech on Saturday, contextualizing her father’s legacy in the current climate of the Republican party. Her fearless speech dominated the headlines, overshadowing even those of former presidents, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she said. “He was a great man. We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing. Not cheap rhetoric from men that will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.”

McCain’s words were not the only overt dig at the Trump administration this week. Sen. McCain himself reportedly asked that President Trump not be invited to his funeral or any of his memorials. The two had an infamously contentious relationship.

In the time since his passing, the senator has been lauded as a symbol of the old guard of the Republican Party.

His daughter has a similar reputation. The View co-host has referred to herself as “more liberal on social issues,” and registered herself an Independent voter as a young woman. Still, she frequently defends the ideals of the Republican party, and is generally the only right-leaning cast member on The View.

However, she has walked a fine line with the Trump administration, much like her father. While she has condemned the president and many of his policies, McCain went out of her way to defend Ivanka Trump on the season finale of The View.

“I’m not exactly sure what she’s doing,” she said, as her co-hosts went after the White House adviser. In Ivanka’s defense, she said that in a “political family,” children are forced to “stick to the narrative. The family sticks together and you put out one narrative.”

McCain has said that she may not be prepared to go back to work when the show returns this week.