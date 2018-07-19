Meghan Markle’s Sister Slams Duchess for Ignoring Their Dad: ‘If He Dies, It’s on You’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister is once again lashing out at the Duchess of Sussex, this time for allegedly ignoring their father.

After Markle and Prince Harry visited a London exhibition on Tuesday in honor of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday, Samantha Markle took to Twitter to express her outrage toward Meghan Markle.

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough,” she tweeted, according to screenshots published by the Daily Mail. “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal.”

Samantha took issue with the entire royal family.

“My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold. You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal,” she continued. “Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! How cold can you be and look in the mirror ? Harry? I guess I was right.”

Those who have followed Meghan Markle’s journey into the Royal Family know that this isn’t the first time Samantha Markle has attacked her in the press. Her recent comments are just the latest in a slew of negative statements about her half-sister since her engagement to Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle’s comments come days after her and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, issued a warning to his contentious family to “shut up.” In an interview with The Sun that he said would be his last, Thomas Markle chided other members of the Markle family for their public comments about Meghan Markle.

“I have already expressed a message and that is for them all to shut up. [His estranged son] Tom [Jr.] ambushed me a couple of days ago. It wasn’t a reunion I had planned,” the 73-year-old said.

“He followed me to an ATM and came up to me saying: ‘You are a hard man to find.’ I said I had nothing to say to him,” Thomas continued. “He kept babbling on. I said are you here with the press and he said no. Then photographs appear in a newspaper.”

He went on to say that “it is time for the family to draw a line under all this and back off.”

He also speculated that Markle looks “terrified” about her new royal life and all the pressures that come along with it.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified,” he said. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”

“That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure,” Thomas continued. “There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.”