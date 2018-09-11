Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Unleashes on Duchess With Profanity-Laced Nickname

Meghan Markle has a new royal pun on her Duchess title thanks to a new rant from her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle.

Meghan Markle is no longer the Duchess of Sussex, but rather the “Ducha–” of Sussex, at least according to Samantha Markle, who on Monday unleashed another rant on Twitter accusing the new royal of abandoning their father in his time of need.

“I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCHA– should be humane to our father who has given her everything,.. and this media crap can stop,” Samantha wrote, according to The Sun, referencing the months of scathing interviews the she, Thomas Markle Sr., and now Thomas Markle Jr. have given since the royal wedding.

“He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duchA– can bow to the daddy,” Samantha continued the tweet, which she pinned to the top of her private Twitter account.

Samantha has frequently spoken publicly about her half-sister’s “mistreatment” of their father, who was caught in a paparazzi scheme just days before Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry and then suffered a medical emergency that forced him to cancel his appearance at the royal wedding.

Since that May 19th date, Markle Sr. has reportedly had no contact with Meghan, and has reportedly been forced into a “semi-nomadic” life over kidnapping fears following his daughter’s newfound royal publicity. He allegedly feels like a “sitting duck” in his retirement home located just 13 miles south of Tijuana, known for its high murder rate and gang violence, though he is not able to afford to move and his daughter has reportedly not offered an olive branch.

“She owes my father a lot of love and respect. No one wants to spoil her marriage and marriage is not at issue,” Samantha Markle’s Twitter rant continued. “What is at issue is the kind treatment of our dad.”

In another tweet, Samantha Markle almost seemed ready to put differences aside, writing “Sorry folks there is no valid or a good argument in favor of inhumane treatment of both sides of the family and a best friend of 30 years,” though the tweet continued to bash her half-sister. “Snobbery and arrogance are not humanitarian traits. She has an obligation especially to treat our father with kindness.”

Currently, it does not appear that the newly minted Duchess will reach out to her father, and Palace aides have reportedly held a number of crisis talks in an attempt to prevent the Markle family from giving more interviews.