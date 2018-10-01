Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Reveals Duchess’ Father Is in Struggling Health

It has been several months since a series of health issues forced Thomas Markle Sr. to back out of the May 19th royal wedding between Prince Harry and his daughter, Meghan Markle, but his health is still ailing.

Appearing on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show Monday morning, Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, opened up their father’s health battle, revealing that the 74-year-old has “challenged” breathing.

“He’s 74, his breathing is challenged,” Samantha said, according to The Sun. “All things considered, our days are always numbered but his perhaps more so.”

Samantha, who recently arrived in London in the hopes of speaking with the Duchess of Sussex, also revealed that she hopes her father will be well enough to travel to London to be with his daughter.

“I would love for him to come here. I was hoping they would whisk him over on a private plane (for the wedding),” Samantha continued “I think they were also concerned with his health but I think if things would have gone differently it would’ve been better for his heath and better for her. I don’t think it was intentional, they didn’t understand what was going on and it had a horrible reciprocal effect. The hurt feelings continued.”

That “reciprocal effect” and those “hurt feelings” led to months of scathing interviews from both Samantha and her father on various morning shows and for various publications, the content of those interviews including harsh critiques of the British Royals and Meghan herself. Samantha also expressed her “hurt feelings” on social media, launching a number of attacks targeting Prince Harry as well as her half-sister mostly surrounding their lack of communication with Thomas Markle Sr.

“I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and when people are hurt,” Samantha explained. “So moving forward I apologize and I wish things could be different.”

As for her opinion of Meghan’s husband, her tone seems to have softened, Samantha describing Prince Harry as a “gentleman.”

“Harry is a such a gentleman and so savvy. I would say she has found her prince,” she said. “As my little sister and being older I think ‘when I get older and pass away will your kids and siblings be in good hands’ and I’m very thankful that she’s in good hands – so I couldn’t ask for more.”

There is no word yet on whether or not Samantha’s attempt to speak with her sister, who she has not spoken to in years, was successful.