Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Markle Lashes out in New TLC Special About the Royal Baby

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has a lot to say about the royal baby on the way and the ongoing Markle family feud.

Speaking in a new TLC special, Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story, which is set to premiere on the network on April 9, Samantha, who has not spoken to the Duchess in a decade, slammed her royal sister for playing “the victim” in their ongoing feud.

“You can’t hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim,” Samantha says in the special, according to E! News.

The one-hour special will “follow this next generation of royals as they journey into the joys of parenthood” and detail the events that have occurred leading up to the royal birth, including Markle’s star-studded New York City baby shower, her maternity wardrobe, and a number of questions left unanswered.

“How will Princess Diana’s legacy impact Harry and Meghan’s parenting style? Is Meghan really going to have a hypno-birth delivery?” TLC asks in a statement. “Will Meghan continue the tradition of posing for a photo post-birth like others before her? Will Meghan seek out advice on how to raise a royal from sister-in-law and rumored rival Kate? Will Meghan’s father ever get to meet his grandchild after being so removed from his daughter’s new life?”

Samantha, who has made headlines over the course of her sister’s relationship with Prince Harry, frequently criticizing her sister’s lack of communication with their father, will not only be upstaging the royal birth via the TLC special, but also with the release of her tell-all book, In the Shadows of the Duchess I.

Set to be released sometime this month, around the same time as Markle’s expected due date, the book will allegedly “cover everything…from lullabies to lies” and lift the curtain on “everything that goes on behind the scenes that the world does not know.”

In the Shadows of the Duchess I will be followed in June by In the Shadows of the Duchess II, which will come just after Markle celebrates her first American Mother’s Day as a mom and just before she celebrates her first birthday as a mother in August.

Markle is expected to welcome the newest addition to the British Royal Family later this month or sometime in early May. The little one will be her first child with Prince Harry and seventh in line to the British throne.

Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story airs Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on TLC.